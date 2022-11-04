    বাংলা

    Govt hospitals to run free dengue tests amid a surge in cases

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Nov 2022, 02:04 PM
    Updated : 4 Nov 2022, 02:04 PM

    Bangladesh’s health authorities have ordered all state-owned hospitals across the country to run dengue tests for free amid a surge in the Aedes mosquito-borne disease.

    "There’s no deficiency in treatment. Treatment is available in Upazila and district hospitals as well,” Prof Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, director general of health services, said at a programme in Dhaka on Friday.

    The risk of death from dengue is increasing as the disease is not detected at the early stages and patients come to hospitals late, he said.

    The local government and the Directorate General of Health Services are working together to curb the alarming trend, Alam said.

