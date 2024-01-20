    বাংলা

    Bangladesh records 18 new dengue cases, 2 deaths in a day

    The death toll in 2024 rises to 13 as the case tally stands at 821

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 Jan 2024, 12:46 PM
    Updated : 20 Jan 2024, 12:46 PM

    Hospitals in Bangladesh have recorded 18 new cases of dengue fever in a day, taking the tally of infections this year to 821 after the worst outbreak in the country’s history in 2023.

    The death toll from the mosquito-borne virus increased by two to 13 in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

    In 2023, Bangladesh recorded 321,179 hospitalisations and 1,705 deaths from the viral disease.

    In the latest daily count, hospitals in Dhaka admitted six more patients, while the other districts recorded 12 new cases.

    Of the 147 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 59 were in Dhaka and 88 outside the capital.

    Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.

    RELATED STORIES
    File Photo
    29 new dengue cases, 1 more death
    The mosquito-borne disease infected 321,179 people and killed 1,705 in 2023
    Bangladesh records 23 new dengue cases, 2 deaths in a day
    23 new dengue cases, 2 deaths in a day
    The death toll in 2024 rises to 10 as the case tally stands at 756
    Bangladesh records 30 new dengue cases, 1 death in a day
    30 new dengue cases, 1 death in a day
    The death toll in 2024 rises to 8 as the case tally stands at 733
    Bangladesh records 25 new dengue cases, 1 death in a day
    25 new dengue cases, 1 death in a day
    The death toll in 2024 rises to 5 as the case tally stands at 632

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024