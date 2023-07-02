Bangladesh reports 509 dengue hospitalisations, two deaths in a day

As many as 509 patients with dengue fever have been hospitalised in the latest daily count, the highest for a day this year.

The new cases recorded in the 24 hours to Sunday morning include 285 outside Dhaka, or more than half of the total, as rains lashed most parts of the country while people are still travelling on Eid-ul-Azha holiday.

The mosquito-borne disease claimed two more lives, taking the death toll so far this year to 52, according to data published by the Directorate General of Health Services.