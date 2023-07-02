Bangladesh reports 509 dengue hospitalisations, two deaths in a day

As many as 509 patients with dengue fever have been hospitalised in the latest daily count, the highest for a day this year.
The new cases recorded in the 24 hours to Sunday morning include 285 outside Dhaka, or more than half of the total, as rains lashed most parts of the country while people are still travelling on Eid-ul-Azha holiday.
The mosquito-borne disease claimed two more lives, taking the death toll so far this year to 52, according to data published by the Directorate General of Health Services.
A total of 1,388 patients were undergoing treatment in hospitals on Sunday morning. The latest patients took the number of hospitalisations so far this year to 8,757, including 5,956 in June.
The highest number of 34 deaths also occurred in June.
Most of the dengue patients who died this year suffered from dengue hemorrhagic fever, with shock syndrome being attributed as the cause of their deaths, the DGHS said.
A DGHS survey published last week found the larvae of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, the carrier of dengue virus, in 18 percent of homes in Dhaka, while the presence of the dengue disease-spreading mosquitoes in 5 percent of homes is considered risky.
Experts at the Directorate General of Health Services fear a further uptick in dengue cases this year. Startled by the result of the recent study, surveyors feared that the dengue epidemic this year was likely to hit the country much harder than it has ever before.
The officials said a better method of dealing with the issue would be to prevent dengue from spreading rather than raising the number of patient beds in hospitals, and the responsibility must be taken at the individual level.