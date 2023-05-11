WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday it was ending a near year-long global health emergency for mpox, a viral disease that led to confirmed cases in more than a hundred countries.

The organisation declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern in July 2022 and backed its stand in November and February.

The WHO's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, declared the end of the emergency status for the disease based on the recommendation of the organisation's emergency committee, which met on Wednesday.