    Bangladesh logs record 2,653 hospitalisations from dengue in a day, death toll reaches 215

    The death toll stands at 215 as the caseload crosses 40,000 this year

    Published : 26 July 2023, 01:57 PM
    Bangladesh has registered 2,653 new hospitalisations due to dengue in a day, taking the tally this year to 40,341.

    The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose by 14 to 215 in a 24-hour count released by health authorities on Wednesday.

    The latest cases broke Tuesday’s record, when 2,418 cases were registered in the official 24-hour count.

    The latest infections carried the caseload past 40,000 this year. July has seen a spike in dengue, with 32,363 cases recorded in the 25 days this month.

    Of the latest fatalities, 10 occurred in Dhaka. A total of 1,327 patients were admitted to hospitals across the capital.

    As many as 8,189 dengue patients are currently under hospital care around the country, and 4,760 of them are in Dhaka.

    The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.

    In June, 5,956 people were hospitalised with the disease and 34 people died. There were 566 cases in January, 166 in February, 111 in March, 143 in April and 1,036 in May.

    Six people died in January, three in February, two in April and two in May.

    Last year, hospitals up and down the country reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the highest since the record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.

    Bangladesh witnessed over 100,000 dengue hospitalisation in 2019, which stands as the record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded as 179.

    A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.

    The survey found that 55 wards in the Dhaka city corporations were at high risk of dengue infections.

    Most of the deaths by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.

