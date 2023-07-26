Bangladesh logs record 2,653 hospitalisations from dengue in a day, death toll reaches 215

Bangladesh has registered 2,653 new hospitalisations due to dengue in a day, taking the tally this year to 40,341.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose by 14 to 215 in a 24-hour count released by health authorities on Wednesday.

The latest cases broke Tuesday’s record, when 2,418 cases were registered in the official 24-hour count.

The latest infections carried the caseload past 40,000 this year. July has seen a spike in dengue, with 32,363 cases recorded in the 25 days this month.