    Bangladesh COVID panel calls for masking, screening to curb spread of new variant

    Although the JN1 strain hasn't yet been detected, experts stress the need to take precautionary steps such as mask-wearing and airport screening

    Published : 3 Jan 2024, 07:10 AM
    Updated : 3 Jan 2024, 07:10 AM

    The National Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 has called for precautionary public health measures, including mask-wearing, to combat the potential spread of the new coronavirus variant, JN1.

    Experts also recommended preparations for enhanced screening at airports, particularly for passengers arriving from countries where the new variant has been reported, should the situation escalate.

    While the new variant hasn't yet been detected in Bangladesh, rising cases in several countries, including neighbouring India, have raised concerns, the committee said.

    Outlining its recommendations in a notice, the panel acknowledged that while COVID-19 is currently under control in Bangladesh, and the new variant hasn't been detected, the public must remain vigilant and adhere to health guidelines as a precaution.

    Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora, a member of the committee, emphasised the unpredictable nature of the virus.

    "Even though this particular COVID variant hasn't spread in Bangladesh, we cannot be complacent. Global travel makes it easy for variants to cross borders. If someone entering Bangladesh carries this variant, it can potentially lead to local transmission. We must remain alert to all possibilities."

    "The specifics of this new variant's impact are still unclear. However, respiratory illnesses tend to surge during the winter, necessitating extra precautions. While it's too early to predict if this variant will lead to a pandemic-like situation, we must always be prepared."

    Since the virus's initial detection in China's Wuhan on Dec 31, 2019, and the first reported case in Bangladesh on Mar 8, 2020, the country has confirmed over 2 million COVID cases and nearly 30,000 deaths.

    As many as 18 new COVID cases were recorded in the health directorate's latest daily count on Tuesday.

