Bangladesh COVID panel calls for masking, screening to curb spread of new variant

The National Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 has called for precautionary public health measures, including mask-wearing, to combat the potential spread of the new coronavirus variant, JN1.

Experts also recommended preparations for enhanced screening at airports, particularly for passengers arriving from countries where the new variant has been reported, should the situation escalate.

While the new variant hasn't yet been detected in Bangladesh, rising cases in several countries, including neighbouring India, have raised concerns, the committee said.