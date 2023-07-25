Bangladesh logs record 2,418 hospitalisations from dengue in a day, death toll crosses 200

Bangladesh has registered a record 2,413 new hospitalisations due to dengue in a day, taking the tally this year to 37,688.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose by 16 to 201 in a 24-hour count on Tuesday.

Of the patients newly hospitalised with the disease, 1,162 cases were in Dhaka, while 1,256 were outside the capital.

Fourteen deaths were recorded in Dhaka city, while two were recorded outside the capital.

Currently, 7,927 patients are hospitalised with dengue. Of them, 4,646 are in Dhaka and 3,281 are outside the capital.

The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.