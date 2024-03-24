Experts raise alarm as dengue strikes in spring - long before monsoon

Once believed limited to the rainy season for creating a perfect breeding condition for mosquitoes, dengue is now a year-round concern. A worrying spike in dengue cases after spring's arrival indicates a challenging year ahead.

Experts warn that this year's dengue situation could be worse on record.

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen has directed hospitals to brace for more cases and urged public participation in mosquito control efforts, stressing the importance of raising awareness and community action.

Dr Mohammad Mushtuq Husain, a public health expert, told bdnews24.com that he expects more dengue cases this year.

He criticised the lack of changes in dengue prevention methods, warning of a higher risk compared to last year.

"Prevention, mosquito eradication, and medical care are still being handled traditionally, with no improvements or accountability. Agencies are blaming each other. We may not be able to prevent a dengue outbreak this time without coordinated government action."