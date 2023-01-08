Prof Gilbert, who designed Oxford vaccine, advises governments to prepare for another ‘ínevitable’ pandemic

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, who co-developed Oxford–AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, has advised governments to take adequate preparations to avoid similar havoc the COVID-19 virus wreaked on humanity as she believes another pandemic is “inevitable”.

She issued the warning during a session called ‘Science Vaxxers’ on Saturday, the third day of Dhaka Lit Fest. The session was organised to learn about how Dame Sarah and her team rushed to develop a vaccine to tackle the most dangerous virus that threatened the human race in modern times.

“Sorry to worry people, but there's always going to be another pandemic. And what we need to do is to make sure that we are as well prepared as possible so that when it happens, because it inevitably will happen, we can respond much better next time and we can have a better outcome.

"And if we can stop an outbreak from becoming a pandemic that will save so much money for the economy of the world then it's really worth investing in trying to do that,” she said when asked by the presenter of the session about if there was any risk of another pandemic.

The 60-year-old vaccinologist also presented her theories about what approaches governments can take to prevent an outbreak from turning into a pandemic.

“We should be making vaccine stockpiles for the viruses we know about so that if there is an outbreak, we can roll them out immediately,” she said.