Daily count: Bangladesh logs 311 new dengue cases, 2 deaths

Hospitals in Bangladesh have recorded 311 new cases of deadly dengue fever in the latest daily count, taking the tally of infections so far this year to 317,956.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased by two to 1,667 in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 80 patients in this period while the other districts recorded 231 new cases. The two deaths occurred outside the capital.