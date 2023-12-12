Daily count: Bangladesh logs 311 new dengue cases, 2 deaths

Hospitals in Bangladesh have recorded 311 new cases of deadly dengue fever in the latest daily count, taking the tally of infections so far this year to 317,956.
The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased by two to 1,667 in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 80 patients in this period while the other districts recorded 231 new cases. The two deaths occurred outside the capital.
Of the 1,981 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 575 were in Dhaka and 1,406 outside the capital.
After a record 79,598 dengue cases and 396 deaths in September amid the worst outbreak of the disease, 67,769 cases and 359 deaths were reported in October. The number of cases in August was 71,976, with 342 deaths.
The death toll in November was 274. As many as 40,716 new dengue cases were recorded last month.
Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.