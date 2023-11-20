Bangladesh records 1,197 hospitalisations from dengue in a day, death toll rises by 5

The tally of infections this year rises to 298,094, and the death toll stands at 1,528
Bangladesh has registered 1,197 new hospitalisations due to dengue in a day, taking the tally this year to 302,452.
The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose by five to 1,554 in a 24-hour count on Monday.
Of the patients newly hospitalised with the disease, 286 cases were in Dhaka, while 911 were outside the capital.
Currently, 4,653 patients are hospitalised with dengue. Of them, 1,193 are in Dhaka and 3,460 are outside the capital.
The dengue outbreak has been significantly worse this year than in previous years.
Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.