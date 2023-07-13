Bangladesh converts 800-bed DNCC Hospital in Dhaka for treatment of dengue patients

Plant pots at the rooftop gardens became an issue to worry about as Aedes mosquito, the carrier of the dengue virus, breeds in stagnant clear water
The Directorate General of Health Services has designated the 800-bed DNCC Hospital in Mohakhali as a clinic for the treatment of dengue patients.
The announcement was part of several measures announced by the DGHS on Thursday to control the soaring caseload of the mosquito-borne disease.
The government also cut the cost of dengue tests at public hospitals from Tk 100 to Tk 50, opened ‘dengue corners’ at public hospitals and dedicated dengue units at medical colleges and larger hospitals.
The authorities stepped up campaigns to raise awareness of dengue, introduced training in dengue treatment at all hospitals, set up a control room at the DGHS to monitor the overall situation and started a hotline service, 16263, for emergency care.