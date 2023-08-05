Death toll from dengue since January tops 300 as cases surge to 63,968 in Bangladesh

After breaking the annual record, the death toll from dengue fever so far this year in Bangladesh has increased to 303 with 10 more fatalities reported in the government’s latest daily count.

The hospitals reported 2,495 new cases of the mosquito-borne disease in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, taking the tally of infections this year to 63,968, data from the Directorate General of Health Services showed.

As many as 1,426 new cases have been detected outside Dhaka, but seven of the deaths occurred in the capital. On Saturday morning, 9,334 dengue patients were in hospital care around the country, and 4,680 of them were in Dhaka.