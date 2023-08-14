US awards $1.2bn to carbon air capture hubs by Oxy, Climeworks

The US Department of Energy on Friday announced that projects in Texas and Louisiana to remove more than 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions per year will get over $1 billion in federal grants, a key step in scaling up direct air capture (DAC) technology.

The Department of Energy (DOE) selected Project Cypress in Louisiana, run by Battelle, Climeworks Corporation and Heirloom Carbon Technologies; and the South Texas DAC Hub in Kleberg County, Texas, proposed by Occidental Petroleum's (Oxy) subsidiary 1PointFive and partners Carbon Engineering Ltd and Worley.

The agency also launched several new initiatives aimed at bringing the cost of the technology down to less than $100 per net metric ton of CO2 equivalent within this decade. That includes a $35 million government procurement program for carbon removal credits and funding for 14 feasibility studies and five engineering and design studies for earlier-stage hub projects.

Worsening climate change and inadequate efforts to cut emissions have thrust carbon removal into the spotlight. UN scientists estimate billions of tons of carbon must be sucked out of the atmosphere annually to keep in line with a global goal to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius.

DAC, when deployed at scale, can help the US meet its goal of neutralizing greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, according to the DOE.