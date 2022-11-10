What's the plan to fill the climate finance gap for poor nations?

But the totemic $100 billion goal - agreed back in 2009 - has become "irrelevant" as needs have grown exponentially, said economist Avinash Persaud, who advises the Barbados government on climate finance.

With trillions of dollars washing around the world's financial markets, governments, experts, investors, businesses and green groups have been putting their heads together to work out how to harness much larger sums to provide renewable energy and adapt to a warming world.

Here are a few of the innovative ideas being pursued at the COP27 climate summit now underway in Egypt:

JUST ENERGY TRANSITION PARTNERSHIPS

This new type of donor-backed funding plan, for emerging economies with carbon-heavy energy systems, kicked off at COP26 in Glasgow last year with an $8.5 billion deal for coal-reliant South Africa, backed by Britain, France, Germany, the United States and the European Union.

It has taken a year for the South African government to craft and approve its investment plan for the money – a plan that will focus on phasing down coal power, boosting green hydrogen and switching to electric vehicles.

South Africa's economy will need 1.5 trillion rand (about $83 billion) in the next five years to reach the country's 2030 emissions reduction target, with the donor package aiming to incentivise greater private-sector investment, according to the plan.

"We want access to new, at scale, and predictable finance that does not increase the debt burden," said South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, releasing the investment plan in early November.

The push to avoid additional debt has been a controversial part of the discussion, with civil society groups calling for grants rather than the cheap loans that will make up the bulk of the funding, to cushion the impacts of the green shift on impoverished communities and ensure the transition is socially fair.

Other just energy transition partnerships (JETPs) are on the cards for coal-dependent Indonesia – a plan could be announced next week during the G20 summit in Bali - and for Vietnam.

Talks with India and Senegal have proceeded more slowly as they are still seeking to boost fossil fuel production alongside renewables to meet rising energy demand at home and overseas - an obstacle for some donors such as Britain.