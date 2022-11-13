    বাংলা

    Bangladeshi youth leads call for urgent climate action at COP27

    UNICEF Bangladesh Youth Advocate Farzana Faruk Jhumu urged children and young people to speak up and act to tackle the crisis at the conference

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Nov 2022, 09:08 AM
    Updated : 13 Nov 2022, 09:08 AM

    A Bangladeshi girl has emphasised the need for children and young people to take the initiative to fight the climate crisis at the COP27 Climate Change Conference in Egypt.

    As a member of the official UNICEF delegation to COP27, Bangladesh Youth Advocate Farzana Faruk Jhumu moderated an event marking Youth and Future Generations Day on Nov 10.

    The event celebrated youth power and participation at the global climate change conference, according to UNICEF.

    “We had enough of your promises and we need these words to be put into action now,” said Farzana in a passionate statement.

    “This is our time. I am calling on children and young people to join us in speaking up and to act to tackle the climate crisis with whatever resources they have,” Faruk added.

    Bangladesh is one of the countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, despite being among the lowest per-capita greenhouse gas emitting countries in the world.

    One in three children in Bangladesh – nearly 20 million in all – are already affected by climate change every day, according to UNICEF. Without urgent action, virtually every child in the country will be harmed by extreme weather, floods, river erosion, sea level rise, and other environmental shocks driven by climate change.

    “Children are at the forefront of an emergency that is not of their making. It is high time we recognise climate change as a child rights crisis. As Farzana Faruk Jhumu and youth from across the globe raise their voices at COP27, UNICEF stands with them in their appeal for urgent and meaningful action,” said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF representative to Bangladesh.

    As world leaders debate climate policy and action at COP27, UNICEF also called for policies and actions aimed at protecting children against the impacts of climate change, reducing pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, and giving children and young people the space to be part of solutions.

    RELATED STORIES
    Green groups and activists take part in a march to demand climate justice and reparations for climate-induced loss and damage inside the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Nov 12, 2022.
    COP27 activists demand justice despite protest restrictions
    Climate campaign groups demonstrated for more finance and human rights, though they were not permitted to take to the streets as usual
    A view shows a shelved 1.6-gigawatt coal-fired power project in Uppur in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, India, Oct 12, 2021.
    India seeks COP27 deal to 'phase down' all fossil fuels
    The proposal would have to be agreed by consensus during the next week if it were to go into a final COP27 deal
    John Kerry, US Special Envoy for Climate speaks as he attends the opening of the American Pavilion in the COP27 climate summit in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt Nov 8, 2022.
    Some countries have resisted 1.5°C goal
    World governments agreed in 2015 during a UN summit in France to try to limit the average global temperature increase to 1.5C
    Cracks run through the partially dried-up river bed of the Gan River, a tributary to Poyang Lake during a regional drought in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province, China, Aug 28, 2022.
    Farmers fight to save the 'skin of the Earth'
    From the US and China to Kenya, human efforts to preserve soil are proving no match for increasingly extreme weather, which is damaging the living system

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher