Bangladeshi youth leads call for urgent climate action at COP27

A Bangladeshi girl has emphasised the need for children and young people to take the initiative to fight the climate crisis at the COP27 Climate Change Conference in Egypt.
As a member of the official UNICEF delegation to COP27, Bangladesh Youth Advocate Farzana Faruk Jhumu moderated an event marking Youth and Future Generations Day on Nov 10.
The event celebrated youth power and participation at the global climate change conference, according to UNICEF.
“We had enough of your promises and we need these words to be put into action now,” said Farzana in a passionate statement.
“This is our time. I am calling on children and young people to join us in speaking up and to act to tackle the climate crisis with whatever resources they have,” Faruk added.
Bangladesh is one of the countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, despite being among the lowest per-capita greenhouse gas emitting countries in the world.
One in three children in Bangladesh – nearly 20 million in all – are already affected by climate change every day, according to UNICEF. Without urgent action, virtually every child in the country will be harmed by extreme weather, floods, river erosion, sea level rise, and other environmental shocks driven by climate change.
“Children are at the forefront of an emergency that is not of their making. It is high time we recognise climate change as a child rights crisis. As Farzana Faruk Jhumu and youth from across the globe raise their voices at COP27, UNICEF stands with them in their appeal for urgent and meaningful action,” said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF representative to Bangladesh.
As world leaders debate climate policy and action at COP27, UNICEF also called for policies and actions aimed at protecting children against the impacts of climate change, reducing pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, and giving children and young people the space to be part of solutions.