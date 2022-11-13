Bangladeshi youth leads call for urgent climate action at COP27

A Bangladeshi girl has emphasised the need for children and young people to take the initiative to fight the climate crisis at the COP27 Climate Change Conference in Egypt.

As a member of the official UNICEF delegation to COP27, Bangladesh Youth Advocate Farzana Faruk Jhumu moderated an event marking Youth and Future Generations Day on Nov 10.

The event celebrated youth power and participation at the global climate change conference, according to UNICEF.

“We had enough of your promises and we need these words to be put into action now,” said Farzana in a passionate statement.

“This is our time. I am calling on children and young people to join us in speaking up and to act to tackle the climate crisis with whatever resources they have,” Faruk added.

Bangladesh is one of the countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, despite being among the lowest per-capita greenhouse gas emitting countries in the world.