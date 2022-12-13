7 Bangladeshis receive Balipara Foundation Awards 2022

Seven Bangladeshis have received awards from Balipara Foundation, an Assam-based organisation in India, for their contribution to preserving the harmony between human beings and the natural environment.

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) hosted the Balipara Foundation Awards 2022 ceremony at the university auditorium on Sunday, according to a press statement.

The winners from Bangladesh are Dr M Monirul H Khan, Golam Mainuddin, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Mahfuz Ahmed Russel, Delowar Jahan, Hawladar Azad Kabir and Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan.

A total of 50 organisations and individuals from the country are being recognised in the annual awards introduced in 2013.