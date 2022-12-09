Why did past targets to protect nature fail over the last decade?

Many of the targets, however, included vague language and did not hold countries to specific action, experts say.

After parties adopted the Aichi targets, they were expected to devise their own national biodiversity strategies that would mimic the goals laid out by Aichi. Nearly all parties created these strategies, but most were never fully implemented.

DID THE AICHI TARGETS SUCCEED?

The most notable Aichi objective — and one of the few to include a numerical goal — aimed to protect or conserve 17% of all land and inland waters and 10% of the ocean by the end of the decade.

While some progress was made toward that goal, the world ultimately fell short. Today about 15% of the world's land and 8% of ocean territories are under some form of protection, though the level of protection varies.

And no single country met all 20 Aichi Targets within its own borders, according to a September 2020 UN assessment.

About 10% of the targets saw no significant progress, the assessment found. Six of the targets, including the land and ocean conservation target, were deemed "partially achieved."

"At a global level, none of the Aichi Biodiversity Targets were met or achieved, but we also know that some progress was made at the national level in a number of countries," said Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, executive secretary of the CBD.

In the end, Aichi was deemed a failure by the United Nations and the CBD secretariat called on parties to come up with another guiding document to direct conservation efforts through 2030 and beyond.

WHY DID THE AICHI TARGETS FAIL?

A lack of clearly defined metrics by which to gauge progress made the Aichi goals tough to implement, experts say.

"Aichi was made of aspirational targets, which was great for ... enabling people to do a lot, but not great for communication," said Basile van Havre, who is helping mediate negotiations on the new targets on behalf of the CBD.