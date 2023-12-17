    বাংলা

    Elon Musk says oil and gas should not be demonised

    Musk also said it was important to reduce carbon emissions to preserve the planet

    Reuters
    Published : 17 Dec 2023, 02:28 AM
    Updated : 17 Dec 2023, 02:28 AM

    Oil and gas should not be demonised in the medium-term, Elon Musk, the founder of electric car maker Tesla, said on Saturday, but he also said it was important to reduce carbon emissions to preserve the planet.

    Musk, speaking at a right-wing political gathering organised by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party said: "Climate change alarm is exaggerated in the short term," adding that the environmental movement may have gone too far, causing people to lose faith in the future.

    At this month's COP28 climate summit, representatives from nearly 200 countries agreed to begin reducing global consumption of fossil fuels to avert the worst of climate change, signalling the eventual end of the oil age.

    Musk said he considers himself an environmentalist and added that it is important that, in the long run, industries reduce the billions of tons of carbon they take from the earth and release into the atmosphere by burning fossil fuels.

    "We should not demonise oil and gas in the medium term," he added.

    Asked whether his companies would invest in Italy, Musk said he was worried about the country's declining birth rate.

    "I think Italy is a great place to invest, but I do want to emphasise that I worry about a low birth rate. If the workforce declines than who will work in the country?" he said.

    He called for the Italian government to create incentives for families to have more children, adding that a country could not rely only on immigration flows to fill the gap.

    Italy has earmarked around 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) in next year's budget to tackle the country's demographic crisis. Births in Italy last year fell for the 14th year in a row and were the lowest since the country's unification in 1861.

    Speaking about social media site X, Musk played down concerns about a fall in advertising on the platform.

    The platform is "already seeing advertisers return", he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023.
    X receives Pennsylvania money license
    Since acquiring Twitter, Musk has said he envisions remodeling the company into the purveyor of an "everything app"
    Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter.
    Elon Musk curses out advertisers who left X over antisemitic content
    Musk bristled at the idea that he was antisemitic and said that advertisers who left X, should not think they could blackmail him
    Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk pauses during an in-conversation event with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, Britain, Thursday, Nov 2, 2023.
    Musk visits Israel amid criticism over antisemitic post
    He toured the site of the Hamas assault on Israel and declared his commitment to do whatever was necessary to stop the spread of hatred
    Tesla and SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk pauses during an in-conversation event with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London, Britain, Thursday, Nov 2, 2023.
    Musk to meet Israeli president, Gaza hostage families
    The tech entrepreneur’s visit coincides with a four-day truce in an Israeli war with Palestinian Hamas militants in Gaza

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury