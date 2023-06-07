World Environment Day observed at IUB

The Environment Club of Independent University, Bangladesh organised a campaign titled #Mytrashinmypocket to mark World Environment Day 2023.

The campaign, supported by climate change and environment startup Envolead, was organised in the form of a competition on the IUB campus to raise awareness about keeping the surroundings clean on Jun 5.

Students from different schools, colleges and universities joined the competition with their ideas, prototypes and presentations to find solutions to the plastic pollution problem.

“With the hashtag, #Mytrashinmypocket, we want to make people aware of their responsibilities to protect the environment. The trash we generate should be with us until we find a bin to throw them into. But we never do that. We throw them in the streets. It’s not just about plastic waste; rather it is about all kinds of trash,” said Mohona Jannatul Ferdous, a student of Environmental Science and Management at IUB and president of the university’s environment club.