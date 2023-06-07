World Environment Day observed at IUB

The Environment Club of Independent University, Bangladesh organised a campaign titled #Mytrashinmypocket to mark World Environment Day 2023.
The campaign, supported by climate change and environment startup Envolead, was organised in the form of a competition on the IUB campus to raise awareness about keeping the surroundings clean on Jun 5.
Students from different schools, colleges and universities joined the competition with their ideas, prototypes and presentations to find solutions to the plastic pollution problem.
“With the hashtag, #Mytrashinmypocket, we want to make people aware of their responsibilities to protect the environment. The trash we generate should be with us until we find a bin to throw them into. But we never do that. We throw them in the streets. It’s not just about plastic waste; rather it is about all kinds of trash,” said Mohona Jannatul Ferdous, a student of Environmental Science and Management at IUB and president of the university’s environment club.
There were three categories in the competition: prototype presentation, poster presentation and social media awareness. The jury board comprised Md Abdul Quayyum, head of communications at UNDP; Tania Noor, innovation and sustainability advisor, and Rafayet Chowdhury, co-founder and president of the social enterprise Footsteps.
In the prototype category, Sinthia Shakhawat Mariam, a fifth grader at DPS STS School Dhaka, won the first prize in the junior division. Team NCPSC Green, comprising Tabassum Islam and KR Rayan Nirjhor from the Cantonment Public School and College in Dhaka, won the first prize in the senior division.
In the poster presentation category, Team Re-Waste, comprising Sumaiya Akbar Richi, Shishir Das Partho and Mikail Bin Masum from the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh, won the top prize. In this category, Zaarin Jannah from South Point School Uttara and Ishrak Fabi and Nazia Islam from IUB won the honorary award.
In the social media awareness category, Ishrak Fabi and Nazia Islam from IUB, and Abu Raihan from Kabi Nazrul Government College won the top prize.
The event ended with a prize-giving ceremony held at the IUB auditorium in the afternoon. Each of the winners received BDT 10,000 as prize money. The other participants were given crests and certificates.