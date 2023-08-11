Despite 'weak' accord, Amazon summit bolsters call for rich to pay up

"It's not Brazil that needs money. It's not Colombia that needs money. It's not Venezuela. It's nature that industrial development polluted over 200 years," Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva told reporters at the close of the summit.

"So (developed nations) now need to pay their part to restore a part of what they destroyed."

Lula will take that message on the road this year at the G20, United Nations General Assembly and U.N. COP28 climate summit.

The Brazilian nonprofit Amazon Environmental Research Institute (Ipam) said the declaration fell short by leaving out a hard target to end deforestation, but it was still important to show a united front among rainforest nations.

"Being united gives strength in negotiations," said André Guimarães, Ipam's executive director, in a statement.

Marcio Astrini, head of the nonprofit Climate Observatory, called the declaration "very weak." But he also applauded the symbolism of the eight Amazon countries meeting together for the first time in 14 years and joining their voices with the world's other major rainforests.

Lula in particular left the summit as a stronger voice for this bloc, Astrini said.

Although he could not convince Bolivia and Venezuela to match Brazil's commitment to ending deforestation by 2030, his public efforts are a powerful signal to rich countries, which he has pressed for financial contributions, Astrini added.