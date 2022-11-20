COP27 loss and damage fund heralds 'new dawn for climate justice'

"We have shown those who have felt neglected that we hear you, we see you, and we are giving you the respect and care you deserve," he said in a statement.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the summit had "taken an important step towards justice".

While the loss and damage fund would not be enough to deal with growing climate losses, "it is a much-needed political signal to rebuild broken trust" between rich and poor nations, he said in a video statement.

CLIMATE 'DEBT'

While climate campaigners broadly welcomed the new loss and damage fund, some were cautious, pointing out that many aspects of its governance are still to be resolved, and noting it is unclear how much money it will be able to raise and from where.

Jean Su, energy justice director at the Centre for Biological Diversity, said that the United States, European governments and other industrialised countries had swung their weight behind the fund "after years of resistance".

Their opposition was rooted in fears of being held financially liable for the impacts of their historically high greenhouse gas emissions.

But that line became tougher to hold amid the "growing gravity, scope and frequency in all regions of loss and damage associated with the adverse effects of climate change," as the final "Sharm el-Sheikh Implementation Plan" noted.

Climate "loss and damage" includes not just harm to people, their homes and infrastructure from disasters such as floods, droughts and storms but also forced displacement from slower impacts such as sea level rise, as well as losses of cultural heritage and community livelihoods, it added.

“Coming out of this summit all eyes are on the US and other major polluters to pay up to the world for their monumental climate debt,” Su added.

The new fund will differ from other UN-backed climate funds because it will gather money from a far wider range of sources, including development banks and innovative sources of finance such as taxes on fossil fuels or airlines.

Traditional donor governments, including European Union (EU) members and the United States, insisted on this as a condition for supporting the fund.

They faced push-back from China and other emerging economies, so the thorny issue of who exactly will pay into the fund was put off to be settled later.

The United States and other nations have argued that China, as the world's biggest climate polluter since 2006, should have a role in contributing to the fund, an ask Beijing has rejected.

FOSSIL FUELS MISSING

Political figures had urged countries at COP27 to set aside geopolitical fights in order to keep climate action on track.

"In a year of multiple crises and climate shocks, the historic outcome on loss and damage at COP27 shows international cooperation is still possible, even in these testing times," said Mary Robinson, former Irish president and chair of The Elders, a group of independent global leaders.

But, she added, "the world remains on the brink of climate catastrophe" - especially given the slow progress by governments on ramping up efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions faster, as needed to stop global warming breaking through 1.5 degrees Celsius, the most ambitious Paris Agreement goal.

Alok Sharma, the British politician who presided over the UN climate summit a year ago in Glasgow, joined a chorus of criticism of the deal by anti-fossil fuel campaigners and other governments that had wanted stronger commitments at COP27 to secure the 1.5C limit, which he said "remains on life support".