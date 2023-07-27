July 2023 set to be world's hottest month on record: scientists

As thousands of tourists fled wildfires this week on the Greek island of Rhodes, and many more suffered baking heat across the US Southwest, they were doing so during what scientists now say is the world’s hottest month on record.

An analysis by Germany's Leipzig University released on Thursday found that July 2023 will shatter heat records, with this month’s mean global temperature projected to be roughly 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above the pre-industrial mean.

This would be at least 0.2C (0.4F) warmer than July 2019, the former front-runner in the 174-year observational record, according to European Union data.