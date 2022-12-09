Disappearing plants jeopardise a green future

But plants can be trickier to assess than animals, as botanists can’t follow a plant’s footprints across a savannah or listen for mating calls through a tangled forest.

As a result, scientists have assessed the extinction risk of only about 15% of species. That means we’re often not sure what the world is losing until it’s too late.

Within the plant kingdom, flowering plants – or angiosperms – make up the most diverse group at more than 369,000 species, and include colourful species such as Japanese wisteria and the Eastern redbud tree.

Among ferns and mosses there are nearly 34,000 species.

Conifers, or gymnosperms, such as the Douglas fir and Western hemlock, number just over 1,100 species.

ROOTING AGAINST EXTINCTION

About two plant species vanish each year on average. That’s 500 times faster than the natural rate of extinction, scientists reported in a 2019 study in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution.

Island-growing plants are at greatest risk because “there’s nowhere to escape to,” Nic Lughadha said.

In recent decades, scientists have worked globally to save and protect rare plants.

“There’s no technological reason why any plant species should go extinct today,” said Colin Clubbe, a senior researcher at Kew, standing in the gardens’ Temperate House, which he dubs “a cathedral to plants.”

Unfortunately, conservation efforts were not far enough along to save the Saint Helena olive tree. The stout and shrubby plant with its clutches of tiny pink flowers once grew on a South Pacific island before going extinct in 2003.

“So you’ve got a tombstone for it as a species. But there’s still hope we might one day find a surviving individual,” he said.

For centuries, scientists have been refining their knowledge about the world’s plant species by revisiting old survey sites and carrying out new ambitious field studies. They have managed to rediscover 537 plants thought to be extinct, according to Kew.

A Chilean crocus, Tecophilaea cyanocrocus, was found sprouting south of Santiago in 2001, for example — decades after the species was written off as a casualty of over-collecting by Victorian-era gardeners.