Bangladesh tests climate finance for disaster-prone communities

On the sandy soil of the Padma riverbank in central Bangladesh, Salma Akhtar, 35, cultivates maize and onions to support herself and her school-age daughter.

But each year, at least once between May and October, floodwaters erupt into her village in Faridpur district, wreaking havoc on the single mother's crops and home.

Like Akhtar, over four-fifths of rural Bangladeshis face more intense and frequent climate-linked disasters as the planet warms - and they are spending an estimated $1.7 billion a year to build back their shattered lives, according to a 2022 study by the International Institute for Environment and Development.

In short with bullet points:

Development organisations try new approaches to help families

Insurance, bonds and microfinance among key instruments

Poorest, including farmers, need tailored support

To help get more financial support to poor households so they can better protect themselves, local and global organisations are testing new approaches like grants, loans, insurance and green bonds.

Akhtar, for example, recently received a small grant from the international development charity Practical Action to raise the plinth of her house to a level flooding cannot easily reach.

The programme falls under the Zurich Flood Resilience Alliance, an international collaboration seeking to minimise losses for poor households by providing funding when it is most needed - in advance of, during, or right after a flood.

Early warning systems are another key way to minimise disaster risks for communities and enable them to prepare ahead of extreme weather events.

The World Meteorological Organisation this month said early warning has played a big part in lowering the death toll from disasters in recent years, while economic losses have soared.

Bangladesh has a national-level early warning system in place for disasters like cyclones and floods - but to bolster the resilience of people on the ground, Practical Action has developed a system to disseminate information locally.

That includes electronic boards at local government offices showing weather-related information and phone voice messages sent out ahead of potential threats like floods.

Practical Action has also trained volunteers, including Salma Akhtar, to raise awareness about disasters and protection measures among community members including women.

The volunteers hold neighbourhood meetings, explaining to villagers how to raise up their homes or set up goat sheds on high ground to keep property and animals safer during flooding.

In addition, Practical Action is exploring an insurance programme to mitigate risks for farmers in Bangladesh.

Colin McQuistan, Practical Action's head of climate and resilience, said that, for insurance to work, "there has to be a very clear understanding of the risks and impact of floods for the farmers' crops", alongside measures to limit their losses.