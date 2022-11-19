COP27: What is 'loss and damage' funding, and who should pay?

The question of whether rich nations should offer funding to vulnerable states hit by climate-fuelled disaster has dominated negotiations among nearly 200 countries at this year's UN climate summit in Egypt.

The COP27 summit follows a year of such disasters, from floods that killed more than 1,700 people in Pakistan to drought withering crops in China, Africa and the US West. That has intensified developing country demands for a dedicated "loss and damage" fund, which rich countries have for years resisted.

Here's what you need to know.

WHAT IS "LOSS AND DAMAGE"?

In UN climate talks, the phrase "loss and damage" refers to costs already being incurred from climate-fuelled weather extremes or impacts, like rising sea levels.

Climate funding so far has focused mostly on cutting carbon dioxide emissions in an effort to curb global warming, while about a third of it has gone toward projects to help communities adapt to future impacts.