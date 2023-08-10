No quick fix to reverse Antarctic sea ice loss as warming intensifies

Sea ice in the Antarctic region has fallen to a record low this year as a result of rising global temperatures and there is no quick fix to reverse the damage done, scientists said on Tuesday in a new study of the impact of climate change on the continent.

The continent's minimum summer ice cover, which last year dipped below 2 million square kilometres (772,000 square miles) for the first time since satellite monitoring began in 1978, fell further to a new low in February, according to a study published in the journal Frontiers in Environmental Science.

"It's going to take decades if not centuries for these things to recover. There's no quick fix to replacing this ice," said Anna Hogg, a professor at the University of Leeds and one of the study's co-authors, referring to melting icebergs and shelves.