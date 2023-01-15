    বাংলা

    US climate envoy Kerry outlines carbon offset initiative for developing nations

    The aim of the initiative is to create bankable deals to accelerate reduction of emissions, he says

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Jan 2023, 08:44 AM
    Updated : 15 Jan 2023, 08:44 AM

    US climate envoy John Kerry on Sunday outlined core principles for a "high-integrity" carbon offset plan meant to help developing nations speed their energy transition, and next steps including establishing a consultative group.

    The Energy Transition Accelerator (ETA), first announced at last year's COP27 climate conference, is being developed by the United States with the Bezos Earth Fund and the Rockefeller Foundation to mobilise private capital.

    Kerry told the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi the aim was to create bankable deals to accelerate reduction of emissions, stressing that the ETA was not a substitute for other funding sources and would be time-limited.

    "We believe you can have high-integrity, accountable, transparent credit which will help us to be able to put some money on the table," he said, acknowledging widespread criticism of voluntary carbon offset schemes.

    Such schemes, in which companies get emissions credits in return for channelling cash to poor countries that cut their carbon output, have often been riddled with fraud and double-counting.

    "There are only two purposes for which we will allow someone to be able to buy a credit - one, to be closing down or transitioning existing fossil fuel facility that is providing power, and two, for the actual deployment of renewables that will replace current dirty sourcing," Kerry said.

    He said ETA principles also called for a near-term, inclusive and comprehensive approach to deliver on broader sustainable development goals and support power sector-wide energy transition.

    The Rockefeller Foundation on Sunday published a joint statement with a preliminary list of members of the ETA High-Level Consultative Group which Kerry said would provide a broad cross section of input and would add more participants.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: Volcanic ash blankets the western side of Tongatapu island following the eruption of Hunga Tonga?Hunga Ha?apai on January 15, 2022.
    One year after volcanic blast, many of Tonga's reefs lay silent
    When Hunga-Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai went off, it sent a shockwave around the world, produced a plume of water and ash
    Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg takes part in a climate strike protest during the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
    As leaders fly to Davos, how do private jets affect the climate?
    From Elon Musk to Rishi Sunak, the travel habits of the super-rich and political leaders are increasingly provoking public outrage
    A solar panel vendor waits for clients at a market, after Zimbabwe police banned an anti-government demonstration in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, August 19, 2019.
    Zimbabwe looks to public to provide solar power amid energy crisis
    Zimbabwe wants to expand its net metering system to harness more renewable energy to the grid in the face of electricity shortages
    Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), gestures as he addresses a news conference in New Delhi, India November 9, 2019.
    World's dams to lose quarter of capacity by 2050
    Nearly 50,000 large dams worldwide could lose their storage capacity as a result of sedimentation build-ups, eroding global water

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher