Climate-vulnerable nations prepare to deploy 'loss and damage' funds

There is now growing recognition worldwide of the need to help struggling communities recover from climate losses.

Huq said the process of setting up a UN loss and damage fund would take time. "In the meanwhile, the impacts are happening and we cannot wait," he added.

To start the ball rolling, climate-vulnerable countries will assess what channels they already have - and what they need - to receive and use finance for loss and damage, said Bharadwaj from IIED, which launched the alliance with ICCCAD on Monday.

"We want to build on what exists in the countries already," she added.

Countries have stepped up efforts to minimise and respond to disasters and expand social safety nets that can partly make up for climate-related loss and damage, she said.

But much more remains to be done, climate experts said.

Mahfuza Mala, a Dhaka-based climate activist, said that a country like Bangladesh has a fairly robust national-level system to manage disasters, but when it comes to local communities, there are gaps and duplication in providing help.

"Some areas affected by a disaster - as in the 2022 flood in northeastern Bangladesh - often receive a lot of support, while some other areas miss out," she said.

ICCCAD's Huq said the countries that want to set up national loss and damage funds will develop a plan of action to tap various finance options and plug gaps in their existing systems.

Meanwhile, an online knowledge repository will be created by the alliance to share evidence on loss and damage and the best ways to tackle the problem.