    বাংলা

    Warm water melts weak spots on Antarctica's 'Doomsday Glacier', say scientists

    Thwaites, which is roughly the size of Florida, represents more than half a meter of global sea level rise potential, and could destabilise neighbouring glaciers

    Reuters
    Published : 16 Feb 2023, 01:05 AM
    Updated : 16 Feb 2023, 01:05 AM

    Scientists studying Antarctica's vast Thwaites Glacier - nicknamed the Doomsday Glacier - say warm water is seeping into its weak spots, worsening melting caused by rising temperatures, two papers published in Nature journal showed on Wednesday.

    Thwaites, which is roughly the size of Florida, represents more than half a meter (1.6 feet) of global sea level rise potential, and could destabilise neighbouring glaciers that have the potential to cause a further three-meter (9.8-foot) rise.

    As part of the International Thwaites Glacier collaboration - the biggest field campaign ever attempted in Antarctica - a team of 13 US and British scientists spent about six weeks on the glacier in late 2019 and early 2020.

    Using an underwater robot vehicle known as Icefin, mooring data and sensors, they monitored the glacier's grounding line, where ice slides off the glacier and meets the ocean for the first time.

    In one of the papers, led by Cornell University-based scientist Britney Schmidt, researchers found that warmer water was making its way into crevasses and other openings known as terraces, causing sideways melt of 30 meters (98 feet) or more per year.

    "Warm water is getting into the weakest parts of the glacier and making it worse," Schmidt told Reuters.

    "That is the kind of thing we should all be very concerned about," she said about the findings which underscored how climate change is reaching isolated Antarctica.

    The other paper's findings, which Schmidt also worked on, showed about five meters (16 feet) per year of melt near the glacier's grounding line - less than what the most aggressive thinning models previously predicted.

    But she said the melting was still of grave concern.

    "If we observe less melting... that doesn't change the fact that it's retreating," Schmidt said.

    Scientists have previously depended on satellite images to show the behavior of the ice, making it difficult to get granular details. The papers represent the first time a team has been to the grounding line of a major glacier, providing a look right where "the action begins," Schmidt said.

    The findings will help in the development of climate change models, said Paul Cutler, program director of Antarctic Sciences at the National Science Foundation. He reviewed the papers, but was not involved in the research.

    "These things can now be taken on board in the models that will predict the future behavior, and that was exactly the goal of this work," he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view shows the Signal building, a seaside block of flats which had to be evacuated in 2014 due to heavy erosion on the Atlantic Ocean coast, during its demolition in Soulac-sur-Mer, France, February 8, 2023. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
    Can debt swaps be a game-changer for poor nations?
    There is now an urgent need for countries to invest more in climate and biodiversity protection to meet their international and national commitments
    A blue whale surfaces to breathe in an undated picture from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
    Noise from deep-sea mining may disrupt whale song: study
    The peer-reviewed study argues that more research is needed to assess the risk deep-sea mining could pose to large marine mammals
    Reflection of a sunset in the Amazon rainforest
    Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon falls in first month under Lula
    Preliminary satellite data showed 167 square km cleared in the region last month, down 61% from January 2022
    Workers clean windows next to a signboard of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group's SMBC Friend Securities in Tokyo, Japan, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Sumitomo Mitsui to end corporate finance exposure to coal mining by 2040
    The main banking arm of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 8316.T said in disclosures to investors last year it would halt funding for new mines

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher