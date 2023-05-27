    বাংলা

    Plastic-spewing artwork unveiled for Paris talks against waste

    Canadian artist Benjamin Von Wong said his 5-metre-high work by the River Seine showed the link between fossil fuels and plastic pollution

    Reuters
    Published : 27 May 2023, 04:10 PM
    Updated : 27 May 2023, 04:10 PM

    Lobbyists Greenpeace unveiled an artwork in Paris on Saturday in the shape of a machine churning out bottles in front of an oil derrick to coincide with talks on eliminating plastic waste.

    Canadian artist Benjamin Von Wong said his 5-metre-high work by the River Seine showed the link between fossil fuels and plastic pollution, which could triple in the next four decades.

    With only about 9 percent of waste recycled from 460 million tonnes of plastic produced each year, the UN-organised Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution (INC-2) aims for a legally-binding pact to eliminate more.

    "If we do not act, by 2050 there will be more plastic than fish in the oceans," French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna tweeted on Saturday, quoting the United Nations.

    France hosted a launching ceremony for the talks on Saturday. Technical discussions will run Monday-Friday.

    The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said last year that global plastic waste could triple by 2060. But the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP) said this month that countries could reduce it 80% by 2040 using existing technologies and making major policy changes.

    "We hope this machine will serve as an unflinching visual reminder of the urgency of this issue," artist Von Wong said, according to Greenpeace's website.

    Paris also saw protests on Friday by climate campaigners at the annual general meeting of TotalEnergies.

    RELATED STORIES
    Google logo and AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023.
    Google expected to unveil its answer to Microsoft's AI search challenge
    Through an internal project code-named Magi, Google has looked to infuse its namesake engine with generative artificial intelligence
    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and attends a joint press conference with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (not pictured), amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 9, 2023.
    EU exec backs Kyiv peace plan
    The plan should serve as the starting point for any efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says
    A cartoon by political satirist Zun Zi published in Hong Kong's Ming Pao newspaper on Oct 11, 2022, that prompted a note of concern from the city's police that it damaged the image of the force.
    Hong Kong political cartoon axed after govt pressure
    The Ming Pao newspaper said it would scrap the comic strip by Wong Kei-kwan which has been running since 1983
    The authorities have put plastic barriers around an uncovered manhole in Dhaka to prevent accidents. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
    May 26, 2023
    News in photos: 26 May

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan