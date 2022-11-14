Indonesia, ADB launch first coal power plant retirement deal

SAME OWNER, SHORTER LIFE

The deal does not change the ownership structure for the 12-year-old Cirebon 1 plant, a key power supplier to Jakarta with a 30-year supply contract to state grid operator Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN).

Instead, it would compensate owner Cirebon Electric for the present value of foregone profits from the plant's early retirement with a new, lower-interest concessional loan arranged through ADB's private sector arm, said David Elzinga, ADB's senior climate change energy specialist.

The deal will include funds from Indonesia's $500 million allocation from the Climate Investment Fund, but the structure is still coming together, Elzinga said, adding that ADB had initially requested a $50 million contribution from the fund.

ADB also said a number of financial firms and philanthropic groups have expressed interest in participating in the transaction.

The deal also marks a shift of the initial ETM concept of an "acquire and retire" model to a "refinance and accelerate retirement" model, Saeed said, adding that Cirebon, whose shareholders include Japan's Marubeni Corp 8002.T and Korean Midland Electric Power Co, was motivated to take an active role in the transition rather than simply offload the plan.

"It became clear that it's a simpler structure to leave the existing owner in place," Saeed said. "And so we could deliver economic value through financing as opposed to a change in equity ownership."

The ADB officials said they expect the Cirebon deal to give private investors more confidence to explore future participation, and that the development finance institution's leadership may help shield them from any negative public perceptions regarding new investments in coal financing.

The deal comes amid growing calls for multilateral development banks to stretch their balance sheets and harness more private sector capital to finance the massive investments needed to fight climate change. The World Bank is due to produce an evolution roadmap to meet these challenges in December.