India expects utilities' annual coal demand to surge about 8% after renewables shortfall

The federal power ministry did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment, but has said India would continue to depend on coal but gradually cut down on its usage.

State-run Coal India (COAL.NS), which accounts for 80% of India's coal production, is seen supplying 620 million tonnes to the power sector in 2023-24, compared with a projected 580 million tonnes in 2022-23, according to the presentation, made to the federal power minister on Dec. 29.

Coal India, the world's largest miner, is expected to produce 770 million tonnes of coal in 2023-24, leaving it with more to sell at higher margins to the non-power sector.

India is expected to produce about 735 million tonnes of domestic coal in the 2022-23 fiscal year, according to the presentation.

The government has estimated that the coal demand can't be met through domestic sources and because of logistical challenges, and has asked power plants to import 6% of their requirement.

Availability of trains for transportation of coal were at least 11% short of targets on an average during both the first and second half of the 2022-23 fiscal year, according to the presentation.

The federal push to increase imports by the world's second-largest coal importer could drive up global demand prices as China ends its zero-COVID policy and attempts to ramp up industrial activity.

China and India together account for three-fourths of electricity consumption in Asia-Pacific, with coal fuelling more than 70% of India's power generation. Coal-fired power plants, which account for more than three-fourths of India's use of the polluting fuel, ramped up generation by about 10% in 2022 to address higher demand.

Utilities would need 453 trains during the first half of 2023-24 for domestic and imported coal to be transported, 68 trains more than the December average of 385 trains, according to the presentation.