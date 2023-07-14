    বাংলা

    US 'under no circumstances' will pay climate reparations, Kerry says

    Kerry was testifying at a hearing on the State Department's climate agenda just days before he was scheduled to travel to Beijing

    Reuters
    Published : 13 July 2023, 06:20 PM
    Updated : 13 July 2023, 06:20 PM

    The United States will not pay reparations to developing countries hit by climate-fueled disasters, John Kerry, the US special envoy on climate change, told a congressional hearing on Thursday. 

    Kerry, a former US secretary of state, was asked during a hearing before a House of Representatives foreign affairs oversight subcommittee whether the US would contribute to a fund that would pay countries that have been damaged by floods, storms and other climate-driven disasters.

    "No, under no circumstances,' Kerry said in response to a query from US Representative Brian Mast, the Republican chair of the subcommittee. 

    Kerry was testifying at a hearing on the State Department's climate agenda just days before he was scheduled to travel to Beijing for renewed bilateral talks with China on climate change. 

    The United States has backed the creation of a funding mechanism to address the "loss and damage" incurred by vulnerable countries as result of major or recurring disasters that was secured at the COP27 conference in Egypt last November, but the deal did not spell out who would pay into the fund or how money would be disbursed. 

    However, the US and other developed nations had pushed for the inclusion of a footnote to exclude the idea of liability for historic emitters or compensation for countries harmed by disasters.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russian hackers lured embassy workers in Ukraine with an ad for a cheap BMW
    Russian hackers lured embassy workers in Ukraine with ad for cheap BMW
    The hackers,intercepted and copied that flyer, embedded it with malicious software, then sent it to dozens of other foreign diplomats working in Kyiv
    A view of the Horizon Arctic ship, as salvaged pieces of the Titan submersible from OceanGate Expeditions are returned, in St John's harbour, Newfoundland, Canada, Jun 28, 2023.
    Shattered Titanic submersible returned to shore
    The evidence will be transported by a Coast Guard cutter to a US port for analysis and testing by a marine board of investigation
    Elton John performs at the Glastonbury Festival site in Somerset, Britain, June 25, 2023.
    Elton John enthrals Glastonbury in final UK show
    He welcomed four guests at various stages of his show: singers Jacob Lusk, Stephen Sanchez and Rina Sawayama, and Brandon Flowers of The Killers
    After 20 days of suspension, Payra power plant resumes partial production
    Payra power plant back in production
    The first unit of the plant suspended operations on May 25, and the second unit was shut down on Jun 5 due to a shortage of coals

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan