A third of humanity face life in climate hotspots, scientists warn

About 1.6 billion people now live in climate change "vulnerability hotspots", a number that could double by 2050 if fossil fuels continue being used at the rate they are today, scientists warned at the COP27 UN climate talks in Egypt.

That would put a third of the world's population at risk of weather disasters, water and food shortages, displacement and other threats that could spur social instability, said Johan Rockström, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany.

Limiting global temperature rise as a result of climate change to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) - the more ambitious target of the 2015 Paris Agreement - "is not a goal, it is a physical limit", he warned at a press conference.

"Go beyond it and we are likely to trigger tipping points," such as irreversible melting of Greenland ice that could set in motion 7 metres (23 feet) of sea level rise over time, enough to swamp key coastal cities, he said.