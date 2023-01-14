As leaders fly to Davos, how do private jets affect the climate?

Political and business leaders will meet at the Swiss resort of Davos next week for the World Economic Forum, where issues from geopolitical instability to climate change are on the agenda.

Yet as they seek consensus and solutions for global challenges, environmental campaigners argue that their travel arrangements may prove more significant - as hundreds of attendees are set to arrive by high-polluting private jets.

During last year's week-long event, 1,040 private planes flew in and out of airports serving the resort of Davos, found a new report commissioned by campaign group Greenpeace.

Those flights caused four times more planet-heating carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions than during an average week - equivalent to the emissions of 350,000 cars, the report found.

"For a forum where people actually claim to solve climate issues ... it seems quite hypocritical," said Klara Maria Schenk, transport campaigner at Greenpeace Europe.

But it's not just Davos. Private jet use by the super-rich and political leaders is increasingly fuelling public outrage.

Pop star Taylor Swift has faced criticism for her jetsetting habits, while British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently came under fire for taking a 36-minute domestic flight in England.

So what is the impact of private jets on the environment, and what do experts think could be done in response?