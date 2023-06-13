    বাংলা

    Bangladesh appoints Saber Hossain as PM Hasina’s climate envoy

    He also chairs the parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

    Published : 12 June 2023, 07:35 PM
    Updated : 12 June 2023, 07:35 PM

    The government has named Saber Hossain Chowdhury as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's special envoy for environment and climate affairs. 

    Saber also chairs the parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. 

    He will not receive any salary or allowances for this position, as it is an honorary position, the Cabinet Division said in a statement on Monday. 

    Saber previously held the position of deputy minister at the ministries of shipping, and local government, rural development and cooperatives during the Awami League's tenure from 1996 to 2001. 

    He also served as president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board during that time. 

    Prior to his ministerial roles, he served as organising secretary of the ruling party. 

    The businessman-turned-politician became the 28th president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in 2014.

