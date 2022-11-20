British High Commission in Dhaka opts for renewable energy through solar panels

The British High Commission in Dhaka has activated solar panels in its office in an attempt to move to renewable energy and reduce carbon emissions.

The High Commission, in partnership with climate tech company SOLshare, installed a 15.93 kW per hour grid-tied rooftop solar project to use energy from the sun as an offset against the commission’s electricity consumption from the grid for its office in Baridhara, a statement read on Sunday.

The panels will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by the High Commission by approximately 320 tonnes over an expected life of 30 years and will produce approximately 18,000 kWh of electricity a year.

British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickinson, who inaugurated the solar panels, said: “I am delighted to see that we are moving to green, renewable energy at our High Commission.”