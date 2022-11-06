UK PM Sunak to pledge accelerated renewables plan at COP27

He will tell politicians and business leaders at the event that Britain will work with international allies to speed up its move to cleaner sources of energy, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine made the need to do so even more pressing.

"Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and contemptible manipulation of energy prices has only reinforced the importance of ending our dependence on fossil fuels," Sunak said in a statement issued by his office.

"We need to move further and faster to transition to renewable energy, and I will ensure the UK is at the forefront of this global movement."