Environment risks dominate in 'polycrisis' world: WEF survey

Failure to mitigate and adapt to climate change; natural disasters; biodiversity loss; natural resource loss and large-scale environmental damage dominate the top-10 ranking of global risks deemed most severe over a 10-year period.

The conclusions of the report, prepared ahead of the annual WEF talks in the Swiss resort of Davos due next week, come after a year in which many commitments to act on climate change have been set aside in the energy crunch following the Ukraine war.

That retrenchment comes even as extreme weather events and other environmental pressures accelerate. Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday estimated that insured losses from natural catastrophes over the last five years had risen to an average of around $100 billion a year.

The WEF report raised the prospect of risks interacting with each other to form a "polycrisis", which it defines as a cluster of related risks with compounding impacts and unpredictable consequences. It cited big-power resource rivalry as having the potential to generate one such cluster of related risks.

Other developments in the top 10 included the impact of involuntary migrations, societal breakdown, cybercrime and economic hostilities between major trading blocs - which it considered more likely than outright military confrontation.

While the scale of such threats and their impact on billions of people across the planet remain unpredictable, it is already forcing businesses to switch from a decades-long focus on cost reduction to investing in resilience against such shocks.