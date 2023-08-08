Beyond Barbie and Oppenheimer, how do cinemas make money? And do we pay too much for movie tickets?

I’ve got two questions about blockbuster movies like Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Why aren’t the cinemas charging more for them, given they’re so popular?

Why are they the same price, given Oppenheimer is an hour longer?

The opening weekend for both films saw an avalanche of Australians returning to the cinema. Extra staff had to be put on (although probably not enough) to manage queues, turn away pink-clad fans who couldn’t get in, and clean up mountains of popcorn trampled underfoot.

An obvious solution to such a rush of demand is to push up prices. Airlines do it when they are getting low on seats. When more people want to get a ride share, Uber makes them pay with “surge pricing”.

Even books are sold at different prices, depending on the demand, their length, their quality and how long they’ve been on the shelves.

But not movie tickets, which are nearly always the same price, no matter the movie. Why? And how much has the cost of a trip to the movies risen over the past 20 years?

In suburban Melbourne, Hoyts is charging $24.50 for the two-hour Barbie – the same as it is charging for the three-hour Oppenheimer, even though it could fit in far fewer showings of Oppenheimer in a day. It’s also the same price as it is charging for much less popular movies, such as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

It’s also how things are in the United States, where James Surowiecki, author of The Wisdom of Crowds blames convention and says, “It costs you as much to see a total dog that’s limping its way through its last week of release as it does to see a hugely popular film on opening night.”