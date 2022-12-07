Netflix hit 'Emily in Paris' draws cast to French capital for global premiere

Upcoming shows delve further into the characters, explained creator Darren Star.

"Everybody has some strong stories - it’s not just about Emily any more," Star said.

Slated for release on Dec 21, the new season of the television comedy stars Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, an American who relocated from Chicago to the French capital for a marketing job.

“Emily this season is a little more grounded in herself, she’s quietly confident, she is a little bit more French,” Collins said.