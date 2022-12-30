‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ review: Can a kingdom survive without its king? 

As the capstone to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was bound to hit like a meteor strike. The question was, would it open up a path to new possibilities or wipe out an entire dedicated fandom? The loss of actor Chadwick Boseman left a gaping hole at the centre of the series. Would Wakanda survive without its king?

The MCU is deeply connected to my personal experience with moviegoing. When Iron Man 3 hit theatres, we went to see it in 3D. It was probably the first time I saw the silver screen with my own eyes.

But since the massive climax of Avengers: Endgame, Phase 4 of Marvel’s gargantuan movie project and its TV efforts for Disney+ have been up and down. There are highlights – the dimension-hopping delights of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the unusual gamble of WandaVision – but many other productions, like the somewhat underwhelming take on horror in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and the failure of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, have led to a justifiably mixed reaction from fans.

Thus Wakanda Forever was handed two ponderous tasks – end Phase 4 on a triumphant note and pay fitting tribute to Chadwick Boseman while keeping the Black Panther series alive.