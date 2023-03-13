Indians erupt in celebration after two films win at Oscars

Indians erupted in celebration on Monday after "Naatu Naatu," the breakout hit from the action movie "RRR," won the Academy Award for best original song, making history as the first movie from the country to win the honour.

The song - a fast-paced number that has found fans all over the world, spawned a TikTok challenge and has millions of views on YouTube - won a standing ovation when it was performed at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Indians had won Oscars previously, but no Indian film had won an Academy Award before Sunday night in Los Angles. "RRR" and "The Elephant Whisperers," which won best documentary short film, gave the country two Oscar-winning films in one night.

"No words can describe this surreal moment. Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!!," the Twitter account for "RRR" posted.

Television showed images of people dancing to the song in the streets, minutes after the award was announced, even as #NaatuNaatu was a top trend on Twitter.

"The popularity of 'Naatu Naatu' is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come," Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on Twitter, congratulating the team behind the song.