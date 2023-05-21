People who supplied drugs to singer Noble identified, will be brought to justice: police

Police have said they have identified the people who supplied drugs to Mainul Ahsan Noble, the singer now in custody on charges of embezzling funds from a gig at a school in Shariatpur.

The artist admitted to wrongdoings and promised to return to normal life, said Harunor Rashid, an additional commissioner at Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch.

“He named the people through which he became addicted to drugs, for which he can’t maintain programme schedules or can’t perform onstage due to the influence of drugs. He has admitted doing these during his remand,” Harunor said at a press conference on Sunday.

The police officer declined to name those who supplied drugs to Noble. “He is an artist. He has many agents. He also collects drugs himself. He is an addict.”

“We’ll conduct an operation to catch them and take legal action against them.”