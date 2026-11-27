The poster for “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping”. Photo: Lionsgate

The poster for “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping”. Photo: Lionsgate

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” is leading the Thanksgiving box office with a projected five-day opening of more than $85 million, according to Deadline.

The film follows a young Haymitch Abernathy, played by Joseph Zada, as he enters the 50th Hunger Games.

Set 24 years before the original story, it charts his fight for survival in an arena where each district must send twice its usual number of tributes.

The Lionsgate release is expected to earn at least $58 million over the three-day weekend. Its $15.1 million opening on Wednesday was the second biggest in the franchise, behind 2013's “Catching Fire”, Deadline reported.

Universal and Paramount's “Focker In-Law” is projected to take around $36 million over five days, narrowly ahead of Disney's animated “Hexed”, which is forecast to earn $35 million.

“Focker In-Law” received a B+ CinemaScore, while “Hexed” earned an A-. The animated film has also found favour with younger audiences, with 96 percent of children under 12 giving it a positive rating in audience surveys.

Paramount's “Ebenezer” is projected to finish fourth, with a five-day haul of up to $10.6 million. Amazon MGM's “I Play Rocky” is expected to follow with around $9.6 million, Deadline reported.

Outside the top five, Netflix's “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” is getting a limited release in just over 250 theatres and is projected to collect $4.85 million over five days.

Meanwhile, Neon’s “Paper Tiger” is likely to outperform it, with a projected $5.1 million haul after expanding its release to more than 1,300 theatres, according to Deadline.

The Thanksgiving box office has a clear frontrunner, but the race for second place remains open.