For most gamers, completing a sprawling title such as “Grand Theft Auto VI” takes weeks of exploration and gameplay.

YouTube personality IShowSpeed, however, decided to tackle the challenge in one marathon session, staying awake for more than two days.

The streamer completed the game's main story after approximately 52 hours and 30 minutes of gameplay, drawing widespread attention with his sleep-free livestream.

According to Men's Journal, the marathon began shortly before the game's US launch, with Speed waiting for its official release before starting the campaign.

Over the following two days, viewers watched him work through missions, experience major moments and make his way towards the finale.

The magazine reported that Speed had completed more than 80 percent of the main story within the first 40 hours, showing how quickly he was progressing through the campaign.

But the extended session began taking its toll. As the hours passed, Speed repeatedly admitted that he was exhausted and told viewers he had not slept throughout the marathon.

Finishing the game brought little celebration. Instead, he appeared disappointed by aspects of the ending and began crying after completing the story.

Speed was not the first streamer to finish GTA 6. BrycexD had completed it earlier, partly because of New Zealand's earlier release timing, taking less than 40 hours.

Nevertheless, Speed's marathon became one of the most high-profile GTA 6 playthroughs.

Staying awake for more than two days to finish one of the year's biggest games delivered the chaotic, unpredictable content that has helped establish him as one of the internet's biggest streaming personalities.