Disney develops new 'Home Alone' sequel with Macaulay Culkin and Seth Rogen

Poster of Home Alone via 20th Century Fox/Kobal

Poster of Home Alone via 20th Century Fox/Kobal

Disney is developing a new "Home Alone" sequel with original star Macaulay Culkin.

Filmmakers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are writing the script alongside Culkin and will

produce the project through their Point Grey banner, according to Variety.

Plot details and wider casting remain under wraps, and Disney declined to comment.

Rogen and Goldberg will turn their full attention to the sequel once they complete preparation on

an upcoming original horror-comedy film they are directing for Universal.

The 1990 original starred a 9-year-old Culkin as Kevin McCallister, a boy accidentally left behind

when his family flies to Paris for Christmas, forcing him to defend his home against two burglars

played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern.

Culkin reprised the role for the 1992 follow-up, "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York", before four

subsequent instalments continued the franchise without him, told Variety.

Speculation over a potential return gained momentum after Culkin appeared as an adult Kevin

in a Christmas-themed McDonald's advert.