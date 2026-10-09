October 09, 2026

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‘Lessons learnt’: Rajkummar Rao says about makers of Sourav Ganguly biopic after poster criticism

The actor says he has spent considerable time with the former India captain while preparing for the role

‘Lessons learnt’: Rajkummar Rao says about makers of Sourav Ganguly biopic after poster criticism
Rajkummar Rao will essay Sourav Ganguly in the biopic titled Dada. Photo: Hindustan Times

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 09 Oct 2026, 12:04 PM

Updated : 09 Oct 2026, 12:04 PM

The team behind the upcoming biopic of former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has learnt a lesson from the criticism of the film’s first poster, stressing the need to take time and avoid rushing things, says Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao.

Rao, who plays Ganguly in the biopic titled “Dada”, spoke about the film while promoting his upcoming courtroom drama ‘Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story’, scheduled for release on Oct 16, reports Hindustan Times.

The makers of “Dada” released a poster on Jul 8, Ganguly’s birthday, showing Rao recreating an iconic moment by waving the Indian flag shirtless in blue trousers.

The poster drew flak online, with many questioning its quality and saying it looked shoddy or AI-generated.

Rao said those behind the poster have “learnt their lesson” and understood they must “take their time and not rush things; there’s no hurry”.

He said the team had also realised how passionate Ganguly’s fans are.

Speaking to Mashable India, a digital media outlet, Rao said he had met Ganguly several times and spent considerable time with him while preparing for the role.

Their conversations also touched on personal matters he could not disclose publicly, Rao said, adding that such details were key to understanding a person’s mindset.

“He was very open about it; he laid his life bare before me. We all love him; he’s a legend. He laid the foundation for what the Indian team is today,” the actor said.

Rao’s Upcoming Projects

Rao last appeared in “Bhool Chuk Maaf” and “Maalik” in 2025, followed by “Toaster” this year.

His upcoming film “Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story” is directed by Avinash Arun and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Lalit Prabhakar, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher.

It explores public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam’s role in legal battles related to the 1993 Bombay bombings and the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on Oct 16.

Rao also has “Stree 3”, “Dada” and “Raftaar” in the pipeline.

During the interview, he spoke about “Stree 3”, saying the filmmakers were working on the script. He added that they wanted to make a film that would be entertaining in its own right rather than simply extending the franchise.

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