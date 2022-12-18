'Avatar' sequel rings up $17 million on US debut night

Director James Cameron's long-awaited "Avatar: The Way of Water" pulled in $17 million at US and Canadian box offices from its first showings on Thursday night, distributor Walt Disney Co said.

With international sales, the sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time has generated $50.4 million at theatres around the globe since the movie started rolling out on Wednesday.

Thursday's domestic tally was below the recent Disney release "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," a Marvel superhero film that racked up $28 million on its first evening in November.