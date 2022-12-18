    বাংলা

    'Avatar' sequel rings up $17 million on US debut night

    The sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time has generated $50.4 million at theatres around the globe

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Dec 2022, 06:11 AM
    Updated : 18 Dec 2022, 06:11 AM

    Director James Cameron's long-awaited "Avatar: The Way of Water" pulled in $17 million at US and Canadian box offices from its first showings on Thursday night, distributor Walt Disney Co said.

    With international sales, the sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time has generated $50.4 million at theatres around the globe since the movie started rolling out on Wednesday.

    Thursday's domestic tally was below the recent Disney release "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," a Marvel superhero film that racked up $28 million on its first evening in November.

    Hollywood's big question is whether "The Way of Water" can recoup its massive production and marketing costs. Studios split ticket sales with theatres, and Cameron told GQ magazine that "The Way of Water" will need to make $2 billion just to break even.

    Sales from first-night screenings do not always correlate with the final tally, particularly around the Christmas holiday season. Box office experts predict "The Way of Water" will play in theatres for several weeks, as the original movie did, which will be key to earning back its budget. The sequel should end the opening weekend with at least $140 million from domestic theatres, forecasters said.

    "The Way of Water" was released 13 years after the first film wowed audiences with pioneering 3D technology. It remains the all-time box office champion with $2.9 billion in global ticket sales.

    In the new instalment, actors Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana return as Jake Sully and Neytiri 10 years later, now parents of five children.

    Their peaceful life is interrupted when the Sky People, the Na’vi name for humans, return to go after Jake. The Sully family seeks refuge with the oceanic Metkayina clan and must quickly learn the ways of the water to survive.

    RELATED STORIES
    Henry Cavill attends a premiere for the film Avatar: The Way of Water, at Dolby theatre in Los Angeles, California, US, Dec 12, 2022.
    Amazon aims to give 'Warhammer 40,000' new powers with Henry Cavill
    A self-proclaimed 'geek', Cavill has shared his love for video games and Warhammer in several interviews
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, visit the 9/11 Memorial in Manhattan, New York City, US, September 23, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
    UK royal war: Harry and Meghan's new Netflix episodes to land
    Trailers for the final three episodes indicate some more damning commentary on the royals, with Harry referring to 'institutional gaslighting'
    Fans attend a premiere for the film Avatar: The Way of Water, at Dolby theatre in Los Angeles, California, US, Dec 12, 2022.
    'Avatar' sequel earns film critics' praise for visual spectacle
    The sequel offers more advanced 3D images, showcasing aquatic creatures on the lush moon of Pandora
    Kate Walsh, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Marylin Fitoussi, Lily Collins, Ashley Park and Camille Razat attend the world premiere of the third season of the Netflix series "Emily in Paris" at the Theatre des Champs Elysees in Paris, France, Dec 6, 2022.
    'Emily in Paris' embraces French life in new season
    The new season of the television comedy starring Lily Collins as Emily Cooper will be released on Dec 21

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher